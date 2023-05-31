The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100, closes in on African record

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has continued his remarkable feat on the Billboard Hot 100 as it reaches new peak.

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches NO. 4 peak on Bilboard Hot 100
Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches NO. 4 peak on Bilboard Hot 100

Recommended articles

In the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100, Rema's 'Calm Down' moves up two spots to NO. 4 as it extends his record as the highest charting Nigerian song and second highest charting African song in the history of the famous chart.

With a new NO. 4 peak, Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay on the chart to 38 weeks while closing down on the African record held by South African legend Hugh Masekala with his 1968 record 'Grazing In The Grass' which reached the NO. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since the release of 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez, the song has achieved giant strides as it has topped charts in India, North Africa, and the Middle East which earned Rema a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his NO. 6 entry, the single broke the record for the highest-charting Nigerian song set by Wizkid with 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber. And with a historic top 4 entry, Rema has broken his record while setting a new one in its stead.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 Nollywood titles coming out this June

9 Nollywood titles coming out this June

Mercy Chinwo celebrates husband's birthday, calls him special gift from God

Mercy Chinwo celebrates husband's birthday, calls him special gift from God

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100, closes in on African record

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100, closes in on African record

Nedu confesses to supporting cheating in marriage

Nedu confesses to supporting cheating in marriage

African superstar Victoria Kimani returns with new single 'How I Do'

African superstar Victoria Kimani returns with new single 'How I Do'

Apple Music curate Afrobeats playlist inspired by 'Ted Lasso’s' Sam Obisanya

Apple Music curate Afrobeats playlist inspired by 'Ted Lasso’s' Sam Obisanya

Reminisce pays homage to Juju legend in exciting new single 'Shina Peters'

Reminisce pays homage to Juju legend in exciting new single 'Shina Peters'

Wizkid to feature in Marvel's 'Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack

Wizkid to feature in Marvel's 'Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack

Teddy A shares heartwarming details of proposal to Bambam

Teddy A shares heartwarming details of proposal to Bambam

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Odumodu Blvck turns down request to perform at APC's Renewed Hope Concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted in music video shoot together

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot