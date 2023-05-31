Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100, closes in on African record
Nigerian superstar Rema has continued his remarkable feat on the Billboard Hot 100 as it reaches new peak.
In the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100, Rema's 'Calm Down' moves up two spots to NO. 4 as it extends his record as the highest charting Nigerian song and second highest charting African song in the history of the famous chart.
With a new NO. 4 peak, Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay on the chart to 38 weeks while closing down on the African record held by South African legend Hugh Masekala with his 1968 record 'Grazing In The Grass' which reached the NO. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
Since the release of 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez, the song has achieved giant strides as it has topped charts in India, North Africa, and the Middle East which earned Rema a place in the Guinness Book of Records.
With his NO. 6 entry, the single broke the record for the highest-charting Nigerian song set by Wizkid with 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber. And with a historic top 4 entry, Rema has broken his record while setting a new one in its stead.
