Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 44th week on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' continued its record stay on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 44th week on Billboard Hot 100

In the latest installment of the Billboard Hot 100 (Chart week July 15, 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its impressive run as it drops one spot to NO. 4 while extending its record stay on the chart to 44 weeks.

On the US Afrobeats Chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its record stay at the top of the chart to 45 weeks.

Libianca's 'People' remains at NO. 2, J Hus's 'Who Told You' feat Drake also remains at NO. 3, while Tems' 'Free Mind' and Wizkid's 'Essence' remix move up one spot to NO. 4 and NO. 5 respectively.

Burna Boy's 'Sittin On Top Of The World' drops two places to NO. 6, 'Last Last' stays at NO. 7, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up one spot to NO. 8, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' drops one spot to NO. 9 while Fireboy's 'Peru' retains the NO. 10 spot.

For debuts this week, Spinall's 'Loju' feat Wizkid debuts on NO. 27 and Odumodu Blvck's 'Firegun' feat Fireboy debuts on NO. 47.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

