Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 16th week on Billboard Hot 100

The Selena Gomez-assisted remix retains its NO. 83 spot from last week. The single peaked at NO. 74 enters its 16th week on the chart as it continues to enjoy patronage in the US which has seen it accumulate over a million in sales across both versions.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its dominance on the chart as it remains at NO. 1 for the 17th straight week.

Tems' 'Free Mind' retains the NO. 2 spot while Burna Boy's 'Last Last' and Wizkid's 'Essence' remains at NO. 3 and NO. 4 respectively.

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up to NO. 5 while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' drops to NO. 6, Fireboy's 'Peru' climbs up to NO. 7, and Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 8.

LiBianca's 'People' moves up to NO. 9 while Tems records her second entry in the top 10 with 'Higher.'