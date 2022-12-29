Details: In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100 dated December 31st, 2022 Rema's 'Calm Down' appears as the sole Afrobeats single on the chart.
Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 16th week on Billboard Hot 100
Nigerian superstar Rema is the last man standing for Nigerian artists on the Billboard Chart in 2022 as his hit single 'Calm Down' stays on the chart.
The Selena Gomez-assisted remix retains its NO. 83 spot from last week. The single peaked at NO. 74 enters its 16th week on the chart as it continues to enjoy patronage in the US which has seen it accumulate over a million in sales across both versions.
US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its dominance on the chart as it remains at NO. 1 for the 17th straight week.
Tems' 'Free Mind' retains the NO. 2 spot while Burna Boy's 'Last Last' and Wizkid's 'Essence' remains at NO. 3 and NO. 4 respectively.
CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up to NO. 5 while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' drops to NO. 6, Fireboy's 'Peru' climbs up to NO. 7, and Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 8.
LiBianca's 'People' moves up to NO. 9 while Tems records her second entry in the top 10 with 'Higher.'
Zinoleesky's 'Personal' debuts at NO. 15 while Bayyani's 'Tata' also debuts at NO. 44.
