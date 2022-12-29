ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 16th week on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema is the last man standing for Nigerian artists on the Billboard Chart in 2022 as his hit single 'Calm Down' stays on the chart.

Rema
Rema

Details: In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100 dated December 31st, 2022 Rema's 'Calm Down' appears as the sole Afrobeats single on the chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Selena Gomez-assisted remix retains its NO. 83 spot from last week. The single peaked at NO. 74 enters its 16th week on the chart as it continues to enjoy patronage in the US which has seen it accumulate over a million in sales across both versions.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its dominance on the chart as it remains at NO. 1 for the 17th straight week.

Tems' 'Free Mind' retains the NO. 2 spot while Burna Boy's 'Last Last' and Wizkid's 'Essence' remains at NO. 3 and NO. 4 respectively.

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up to NO. 5 while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' drops to NO. 6, Fireboy's 'Peru' climbs up to NO. 7, and Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 8.

LiBianca's 'People' moves up to NO. 9 while Tems records her second entry in the top 10 with 'Higher.'

Zinoleesky's 'Personal' debuts at NO. 15 while Bayyani's 'Tata' also debuts at NO. 44.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rollingstone names Burna Boy's 'Last Last' biggest Afrobeats record of 2022

Rollingstone names Burna Boy's 'Last Last' biggest Afrobeats record of 2022

Celestial being Ayra Starr falls on stage, tells organiser to do better

Celestial being Ayra Starr falls on stage, tells organiser to do better

Portable takes stagecraft to another level as he arrives concert in a casket

Portable takes stagecraft to another level as he arrives concert in a casket

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 16th week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 16th week on Billboard Hot 100

M.I Abaga & Vector excite fans with rare performance

M.I Abaga & Vector excite fans with rare performance

'Brotherhood' heads to Amazon Prime Video after N300m+ theatrical run

'Brotherhood' heads to Amazon Prime Video after N300m+ theatrical run

'Shanty Town': Here is your first look at Netflix's new series

'Shanty Town': Here is your first look at Netflix's new series

Budweiser releases music video to FIFA World Cup theme song

Budweiser releases music video to FIFA World Cup theme song

Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Battle on Buka street (bukapost)

Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Buka Street' takes over Box Office

Wizkid

Wizkid clarifies 'Last Show in Lagos' comment

Top 10 Songs of 2022

Top 10 Songs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' sells a million units in the US