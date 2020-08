Artist: Cuppy

Album Title: Original Copy

Genre: Afro-pop, AfroDM, Electronic,

Date of Release: August 21, 2020

Producers: 2Kriss, Krizbeatz, Killertunes, Pheelz

Album Art:

Length: 12 songs, 30 minutes

Features: 15 - Efya, Rema, Rayvanny, Wyclef Jean, Fireboy DML, Darkoo, Stonebwoy, Teni, Julian Marley, Sir Shina Peters, Nonso Amadi, YCee, Ms Banks, Seyi Shay

Tracklist:

Label: Platoon

Details/Takeaway: In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Cuppy discussed her journey to this album.

You can play the album HERE.