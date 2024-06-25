Social media reacts as Rema teases new single 'Hehehe'

The hitmaker recently sent social media agog with the snippet of a new single titled 'Hehehe'.

Rema teased the song on his X account on June 24, 2024. The record sees Rema sing raps about his status, and wealth while threatening not to take it easy on his haters in a song punctuated by laughter.

The song's lyrics, structure, and sonics have generated reaction from observers with some observers finding it another creative display of Rema's artistry while some consider it a strange-sounding record.

A fan commented that Rema can't drop this single after keeping fans waiting for 8 months.

An observer linked the video to another dark art display by Rema who has been accused of satanism.

Another fan describe the teaser as a symbol of Rema's continuous growth.

Rema has been in the news recently for his new cigarette smoking habit and for 'Benin Boys' his new collaboration with Shallipopi on which they celebrated their status as illustrious sons of Benin Empire in Afrobeats.

Rema is finally kicking off his 2024 with new singles after a quiet start to the year following a successful 2023 where he made history with the success of his hit single 'Calm Down' before the release of his EP 'Ravage' in December.

