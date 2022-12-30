Rema joins Spotify's Billionaires club

'Calm Down' is one of the biggest Afrobeats songs of 2022 enjoying both domestic and international success that was inspired by the Selena Gomez remix. The single has surpassed over 300 million views on YouTube in 10 months making it the fastest song to achieve this feat.

'Calm Down' has also surpassed over a billion streams across all platforms. On the charts, the song entered the top 10 of the UK Official Singles Chart and also peaked at NO. 77 on Billboard Hot 100 in a run that has extended to 19 weeks.