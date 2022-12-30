ADVERTISEMENT
Rema joins Spotify's Billionaires club

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has become the latest Nigerian artist to surpass 1 billion streams across lead credits on Spotify.

Details: Rema has surpassed 1 billion streams across lead credit on Spotify after enjoying a stellar 2022 that saw the release of his debut album 'Raves & Roses' and the highly successful single 'Calm Down'.

'Calm Down' is one of the biggest Afrobeats songs of 2022 enjoying both domestic and international success that was inspired by the Selena Gomez remix. The single has surpassed over 300 million views on YouTube in 10 months making it the fastest song to achieve this feat.

'Calm Down' has also surpassed over a billion streams across all platforms. On the charts, the song entered the top 10 of the UK Official Singles Chart and also peaked at NO. 77 on Billboard Hot 100 in a run that has extended to 19 weeks.

With the feat of surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify across lead credits, Rema joins an exclusive league of Afrobeats artists including CKay, Burna Boy, and Wizkid who have achieved this feat.

Adeayo Adebiyi
