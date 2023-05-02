Rema set to perform at 02 arena in November

He shared the news of the must-see show at the 20,000-seated capacity stage, which is London’s biggest entertainment destination, earlier today, May 2, 2023.

This concert is his only UK show of this year. It is his first back to London after his sensational performance at the O2 Brixton sold out concert featuring Fireboy, Victony, and Dave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema's show comes after the release of Rave & Roses Ultra, a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Rave & Roses.

The 22-track album features collaborations with 6lack, Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, Yseult and Selena Gomez.

Since its release, the project has become the first African album in history to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.

His global hit single Calm Down of the album is currently sitting at number 6 on the Billboard hot 100, and is the highest peaking Nigerian song of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema joins the growing list of Nigerian acts including Asake, Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, who have performed at the famous O2 Arena.