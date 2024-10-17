Rema showcases his global superstar status with sold-out Malaysian concert

The record-making superstar filled up the 2,500-capacity Arena where he delivered exciting renditions of his hit records with the crowd cheering and singing along.

Rema's Malaysian concert comes off the back of his headline appearance at the Eden Festival in New Zealand where he was joined by other Afrobeats stars Tiwa Savage and Ruger.

The sold-out show in Kaula Lumpur is a testament to Rema's status as a superstar whose exploits have significantly contributed to Afrobeat's global exportation.

The Benin-born star is one of the more famous African artists in Asia where his record-breaking hit single 'Calm Down' enjoyed massive success. The song which is Afrobeat's first song to garner 1 billion Spotify streams also entered the Guinness Book of Records when it became the first song to top the MENA chart.