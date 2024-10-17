RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema showcases his global superstar status with sold-out Malaysian concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning Nigerian star Rema sold out an Arena in the Malaysian capital.

The record-making superstar filled up the 2,500-capacity Arena where he delivered exciting renditions of his hit records with the crowd cheering and singing along.

Rema's Malaysian concert comes off the back of his headline appearance at the Eden Festival in New Zealand where he was joined by other Afrobeats stars Tiwa Savage and Ruger.

The sold-out show in Kaula Lumpur is a testament to Rema's status as a superstar whose exploits have significantly contributed to Afrobeat's global exportation.

The Benin-born star is one of the more famous African artists in Asia where his record-breaking hit single 'Calm Down' enjoyed massive success. The song which is Afrobeat's first song to garner 1 billion Spotify streams also entered the Guinness Book of Records when it became the first song to top the MENA chart.

Rema has enjoyed a successful 2024 with the release of his second album 'HEIS' which he described as an attempt to redirect Afrobeats back to its sonic roots. The album which featured guest appearances from fellow Benin City star Shallipopi and rapper Odumodublvck was recently submitted for Grammy consideration by Rema who will be hoping to score his first nomination.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

