Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' goes platinum in Canada

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema has achieved another giant feat after his debut album 'Raves & Roses' was declared platinum in Canada.

In another giant stride, Rema's debut album has been declared platinum in Canada thereby making 'Raves & Roses' the first Afrobeats album to achieve this feat.

The announcement was made on the website of Music Canada on July 17, 2023, after 'Raves & Roses' surpassed 80,000 units in sales.

This is not Rema's first platinum certification in Canada as Selena Gomez's assisted 'Calm Down' had earlier been declared 7 times platinum on July 10, 2023.

Since the release of 'Calm Down', Rema has enjoyed international success which has been further propelled by the release of the Selena Gomez-assisted remix. The single has charted in multiple countries with an Afrobeats record peak on UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100.

The single is also the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify and also the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube.

