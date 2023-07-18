Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' goes platinum in Canada

In another giant stride, Rema's debut album has been declared platinum in Canada thereby making 'Raves & Roses' the first Afrobeats album to achieve this feat.

The announcement was made on the website of Music Canada on July 17, 2023, after 'Raves & Roses' surpassed 80,000 units in sales.

This is not Rema's first platinum certification in Canada as Selena Gomez's assisted 'Calm Down' had earlier been declared 7 times platinum on July 10, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the release of 'Calm Down', Rema has enjoyed international success which has been further propelled by the release of the Selena Gomez-assisted remix. The single has charted in multiple countries with an Afrobeats record peak on UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100.