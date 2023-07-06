ADVERTISEMENT
Rema hits 2 billion career streams on Spotify

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema has continued his incredible career rise as he reaches 2 billion career streams on Spotify as a lead artist.

Following the global success of his single 'Calm Down' which enjoyed further success with the Selena Gomez-assisted remix, Rema has now surpassed 2 billion career streams on Spotify as a lead artist.

In 2022, Rema joined the exclusive club of Nigerian artists to have surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, and just a year later, he's rocketing to the top of the list following the success of his international smash hit 'Calm Down'.

'Calm Down' has achieved mega international acclaim including becoming the most streamed Nigerian song on Spotify and the most watched Nigerian music video on YouTube.

The single peaked at NO. 3 on Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Chart. It has earned plaques in the US, UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Greece, Spain, Norway, and several other countries.

