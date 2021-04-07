Details/Takeaway: Rema releases his first single of 2021, ‘Bounce.' For the first time since signing to Mavin Records in 2019, Rema works with Nigerian legend, Don Jazzy who switches things with a menacing Afro-House/Lamba fusion.

Rema’s debut album has become one of the most talked-about projects to come out of West Africa, with the concept and collabs still strictly under wraps.

2020 had some silver linings for the young prodigy, Rema became one of Apple Music’s Up Next artists, part of the FIFA 2021 soundtrack as well as catching the attention of Drake and Rihanna along the way.

Artiste: Rema

Song: Bounce

Album: TBD

Year: February 26, 2021

Video Director: DK

Song Producer: Don Jazzy

Genre: Afro-House Fusion, Afro-Pop

Label: Jonzing/MAVIN

You can play the record below;