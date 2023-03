Rema's 'Calm Down' drops four spots from its peak position of NO. 15 as it extends its stay on the chart to 27 weeks.

'Calm Down' was released in February 2022 as one of the lead singles on Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'. The single enjoyed impressive local and international success before getting a Selena Gomez remix that further propelled it to huge international success.

'Calm Down' is the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube as it has surpassed over 230 million views. It has also surpassed over a billion streams across all platforms.

The single has also earned Rema its first RIAA platinum plaque and the remix is expected to clock over 2 million units in sale in the coming weeks.