Rema extends African record on Billboard Hot 100
Nigerian superstar Rema has extended his record-breaking run on the Billboard Hot 100 to two weeks.
In the chart week dated April 8, 2023, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez retains its spot at its peak position of NO. 8. This sees the record extend its record as the highest charting African song on the chart.
Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs
Rema's 'Calm Down' extends his record stays at NO. 1 to 31 weeks while entering its 54th week on the chart.
Libianca's 'People' retains the NO. 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' stays at NO. 3 while Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up to NO. 4.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' remains at NO. 5, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops to NO. 6, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' stays at NO. 7, and Fireboy's 'Peru' retains the NO. 8 spot.
Victony's 'Soweto' leaps to its peak position of NO. 9 courtesy of a new remix with Rema and Don Toliver. Oxlade's 'Ku Lo Sa' stays at NO. 10.
Odumodu Blvck's 'Declan Rice' debuts at NO. 27 while Joeboy's 'Body & Soul' re-renters at NO. 49.
