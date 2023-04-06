The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rema extends African record on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has extended his record-breaking run on the Billboard Hot 100 to two weeks.

Rema
Rema

In the chart week dated April 8, 2023, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez retains its spot at its peak position of NO. 8. This sees the record extend its record as the highest charting African song on the chart.

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends his record stays at NO. 1 to 31 weeks while entering its 54th week on the chart.

Libianca's 'People' retains the NO. 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' stays at NO. 3 while Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up to NO. 4.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' remains at NO. 5, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops to NO. 6, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' stays at NO. 7, and Fireboy's 'Peru' retains the NO. 8 spot.

Victony's 'Soweto' leaps to its peak position of NO. 9 courtesy of a new remix with Rema and Don Toliver. Oxlade's 'Ku Lo Sa' stays at NO. 10.

Odumodu Blvck's 'Declan Rice' debuts at NO. 27 while Joeboy's 'Body & Soul' re-renters at NO. 49.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

