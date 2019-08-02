According to the organizers, the concert will showcase the songbird’s latest critically acclaimed R&B album ‘Red Velvet’. With the concert, Waje delves into familiar territory to explore the passionate themes from the album with a distinctively new burlesque story-telling style. Attendees can expect a full-blown bedroom musical from sensual, soulful love lorn ballads to fierce energetic affirmations.

Johnny Drille lead the pack of stars billed for the concert including Nonso Bassey, Chike and Good girl LA amongst others. The event would be hosted by Chigul.

She announced on Instagram “I have wanted to do this for a long time, to sing my truth to the world, my way. My goal has been to have a very intimate, passionate experience with you! The stars have aligned and it’s finally time! Please join me.” She added.

Hailed by critics as a ‘Timeless body of work’ ‘RnB delivered in it’s most pristine form’ and a ‘Befitting comeback’ the Red Velvet album which was released in December 2018 explores Waje’s diverse range and skill with reggae, jazz and house influences.

For more information follow @officialwaje @redvelvetconcert and #RVConcert

Visit http://www.thisiswaje.com/rvconcert/ to register

