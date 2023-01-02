ADVERTISEMENT
Queen Fairy churn out new song 'Control Me'

Queen Fairy is unarguably one of the female Afrobeats stars designed to make an impression on anyone at any place she mounts the stage. Everyone says she churns out an easy-breezy tone that is spellbinding. And her recently released single titled ‘Control Me’ is a testament to that. Body like A Coke Bottle and a face to melt hearts, Queen Fairy put out music about love, heartbreak, and how to love the real you. Queen Fairy is in a league of her own.

Christened Mojisola Efe Ogungbesan. She is a native of Osun/Delta State. Her journey into the music industry started right from her church chorister days in 2005. At 15 years, she began penning songs, and by 2007, she started recording. She was once known by the moniker Jah Baby, and over the years, she has released songs like ‘Hot In Here’ and ‘Love’, produced by Young Jonn. Now with the stage name Queen Fairy and with the single ‘Control Me’, she's aiming to stake her claim in the Niaja music industry.

When asked to talk about her music, she said, ‘we are all under the Afrobeats umbrella but with a different fusion of sounds. My sound is uniquely me - it is an undercurrent of various pop and Rnb. When you watch me perform, my energy and stage artistry is captivating. I am working tirelessly to share my music with the world. I want to release more music and a body of work. I want my audience to enjoy ‘Control Me’ now, engage with it on all socials, and look forward to the visuals.’

Click To Listen To Queen Fairy ‘Control Me’ -

