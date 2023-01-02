Queen Fairy churn out new song 'Control Me'

Christened Mojisola Efe Ogungbesan . She is a native of Osun/Delta State. Her journey into the music industry started right from her church chorister days in 2005. At 15 years, she began penning songs, and by 2007, she started recording. She was once known by the moniker Jah Baby, and over the years, she has released songs like ‘Hot In Here’ and ‘Love’, produced by Young Jonn. Now with the stage name Queen Fairy and with the single ‘Control Me’, she's aiming to stake her claim in the Niaja music industry.

When asked to talk about her music, she said, ‘we are all under the Afrobeats umbrella but with a different fusion of sounds. My sound is uniquely me - it is an undercurrent of various pop and Rnb. When you watch me perform, my energy and stage artistry is captivating. I am working tirelessly to share my music with the world. I want to release more music and a body of work. I want my audience to enjoy ‘Control Me’ now, engage with it on all socials, and look forward to the visuals.’