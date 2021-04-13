ODUMODUBLVCK is a self-acclaimed roadman, peoples' person, a believer of Christ. Born, bred and educated in Lagos in my early years, he moved to Abuja at the age of seven and has since lived there.

However, he was back at the University of Lagos for tertiary education. While he's the only child of his mum, he has four beautiful sister and two brothers.

A few days ago, he spoke with Pulse Nigeria as the latest act on Pulse Torch series and here are the things he said;

Pulse: How did Modu find music?

Modu: I’ve always loved music. Back then I used to mime to other artist via my car stereo and my driver would always say, “You have to do music o.”

In 2016 I escorted my brother, Agunna to the studio. I was meant to manage him but he said, “Bro, pick up a pen and write” and that was it - I started music. I dropped my first track in 2017 and since then I haven’t looked back and I will never look back.

Pulse: Do you produce?

Modu: I actually don’t make beats, I just record myself and mix. But I don’t master because I’m not really good with numbers and frequencies. So I don leave am for people wey God don ordain. People like Cross, XLSPIFF, AFROSELECTA and Ucee... My brothers.

Pulse: Define your sound in a few words?

Modu: My sound is courageous and intentional. It mostly stems from real life experiences; if not my experience then it’s my guys experience.

When people listen to me, I want their soul to feel me... Like I am beside them talking. Sometimes I want their soul to tremble at the sound of my vocals. It’s the sound of a warrior; that’s why I wear that Igbo cap called OKPU AGU, it means 'The Warrior's Hat.' My sound is real.

Pulse: How did you even discover your stage name and why do you call yourself 'Big Gun'?

Modu: In secondary I played a prank on someone and he got scared. From there he said 'guy you resemble ODUMODUBLVCK,' which was a masquerade. I was so angry because people were laughing and in secondary school, the names you don’t like sticks.

When I came into music, I was using T Flows, one of the wackiest names of all time [laughs]. I’m so happy that I never put out music with that name cause it’s so basic, cliche and uninteresting. About 'Big Gun,' I was going through a lot in the music industry and they wanted to Blacklist me.

So I was in the studio one day freestyling angrily and I said, “Shakabula dey inside my tongue, ODUMODUBLVCK,my middle name na Big Gun.”

And immediately I knew that was my alias because that’s how my sound is also threatening and fierce like a SHAKABULA or a BAZOOKA.

Pulse: What inspires you?

Modu: People tend to say real life experiences inspire them for clout but for me it’s real and if you listen you can tell.

Pulse: How did you guys create Anti-world gangsters and who are the members?

Modu: REEPLAY and I dropped a joint body of work in 2018. I named the tape ANTIWORLDGANGSTARS because we are against the ways of the world. Even if we are sinners, we have acknowledged that we should never agree with what the new world order says.

What we see in the scripture is what we identify with. Someone who is against Christ is for the world and an ANTI-CHRIST. We are against such people, we are ANTI-WORLD. We do not hate them, we just don’t agree with their ways of life - especially the Westerners. I am in a crew called BLVCKSHEEP with my manager Gustavo.

Agunna, BLVCK and Shagba are artists in BLVCKSHEEP. REEPLAY has his own crew, IZGAAJU and it consists of his brother and our producer CROSS, then EKIZZY. Rebel is the only female act from her Indie label just like Deco Suave. XL spiff is a member of GE records. So you see, We are so much. Together we came and formed the ANTIWORLDGANGSTARS.

Pulse: Why do you appear on a lot of records with Reeplay?

Modu: I guess it’s because he’s always there when I’m recording and vice versa and we just VIBE. At some point, people thought we were a group like P Square [Laughs]. So we have decided to focus on ourselves so people don’t get confused anymore.

Pulse: How influential has the Abuja creative community been on your career?

Modu: Very influential. Our lifestyle is compared to those in the United Kingdom; a road lifestyle. I love Abuja so much and I told my guys and my family that this place will blow up soon. It’s a virgin land with a lot of talent. All it takes is for a very prominent figure to notice our work and that time is close.

Due to my belief and way of life, some people don’t like me on the internet but what keeps me going is the love that I get on the streets of Abuja. According to my mother, it's the most important of all.

Pulse: Do you guys pay each other, or is it about learning at this time?

Modu: Shey REEPLAY Or Shagba dey craze wey dem go talk say make I pay dem? [Laughs]. Just kidding, it’s a two way thing. With my inner circle we don’t charge each other. If XL engineers a song, I can just offer him something even if he will never ask. But if it’s someone from the outside, he or she will have to pay cause it’s a business.

Pulse: What inspired 'Time and Chance EP'?

Modu: My new tape TIME AND CHANCE (A CRY AND AN ANNOUNCEMENT) was inspired by the death of my friend, Camo's dad. He used to called me “THE GREAT ODUKUDU” don’t know what that means but it sounded tough and nice.

When he passed I recorded 'OVERTAKE' and cried while recording it. If you listen well, you would hear my pain. Another inspiration for me is Jesus Christ of Nazareth, the one without sin. His way of life was just too much of a yardstick for me to neglect. That’s why his name gets mentioned a lot in my verses.

They always say 'ODUMODU this ODUMODU that... He is violent and he is troublesome.' But this people don’t even know me. I’m the nicest guy ever. 'GUTTER MAN' says it all. Even if they try to put me down I have ten tough men that are always willing to uplift my spirit.

It's also an announcement in the sense that 'Hey, I am Big Gun.' E be like say una don forget who I be. I am here to stay and no man made of flesh can stop me. It’s impossible.

Time and chance is the birth of a new sound. I call it OKPOROKO music. OKPOROKO means stock fish in Igbo. Almost every Igbo man would like stock fish in their soup but bear in mind that it doesn’t really have a nice taste. It has this bitter taste to it but still it’s craved for.

OKPOROKO sound is sweet misery, beautiful pain, filled with fantastic melodies.

Pulse: Any plans to move to Lagos permanently? If not, what's stopping you?

Modu: I will never move to Lagos. I can only come there to promote my music or spend sometime with my guys over there. DAREKASALI, Prettyboy D-O, OXLADE, Mizzle, Mojo and so forth.

Abuja is my home forever and this does not mean that I have a personal vendetta against Lagos. It’s just that my dreams and ambitions in regards to developing Abuja does not tally with Lagos. I love Abuja so much and this is where I will die.

A lot of Abuja artists have left and came back. What kind of fisherman leaves a lake with a thousand fishes and 100 fishermen to a lake with a thousand fishes and two thousand fishermen? Only the grace of God and connection will make it easy.

Time and chance is out now