Bad Boy Timz: No Bad Boy, No Party [Pulse Interview]

Even more delightful is the fact that the cheerful, vibrant, and energetic personality of the man rubs off on artistry and combines to create a persona that makes the art easily reconcilable with the artist.

After announcing himself on the big stage by winning the Headies Rookie of the Year in 2020 which was an endorsement of his talent as well as a massive vote of confidence, Bad Boy Timz has gone on to deliver multiple hits.

Pulse Nigeria

While some might have expected him to maintain an upward trajectory that should have culminated in a nomination for the Next Rated Headies Prize, Bad Boy Timz has opted to move at his own pace.

He scored a hit single with Mayorkun before proceeding to deliver an unforgettable chorus on Olamide's 'Loading'. In 2022, he released three singles with the latest being 'Big Money' and he has also achieved the giant feat of having his song on the soundtrack of FIFA 2023.

In this Pulse Interview, I spoke to Bad Boy Timz who told me about the bittersweet aftermath of his Headies Rookie prize, appearing on the FIFA '23 Soundtrack, and his upcoming EP.

2022 has been a good year for Bad Boy Timz who has dropped 3 singles - 'Iz Going' the Street-pop single that has gone on to become a popular slang. 'One In Town', the Pop love tune, and most recently 'Big Money' which is fast winning more souls for Timz. I asked him what's the motivation behind his decision to release these singles considering he had a modest 2021. He tells me his motivation is still the same - getting his music across to more listeners.

"What's motivating me is the desire to win more souls, share my story, and make people happy".

Readers who had the chance to watch the 2020 Headies Awards ceremony will remember the delightful moment when Bad Boy Timz received the Rookie of the Year Award with his hat comically tilted to an unconventional angle while spotting a large blue suit and white sneakers. Bad Boy Timz recalls winning the award and tells me that the moment was both a blessing and a curse for him.

"After winning the award, my label got angry that I didn't call their name on stage." Timz's oversight which was logically influenced by the excitement of winning the award led to friction with his former label and contributed to his decision to walk away from the label.

"After the award, there were a lot of expectations and pressure, and at that point, I was dealing with issues with my label. I couldn't put out new songs and I couldn't perform as well." Timz tells me how the legal issues with his label affected his trajectory and even robbed him of dropping his collaboration with Davido.

"I had many songs I couldn't drop. I even had a collaboration with Davido that I couldn't drop".

Bad Boy Timz has put those issues behind him and he has been on a roll in 2022. His song 'Skelele' feat. Olamide Baddo was included in the FIFA '23 Soundtrack. Timz' tells me he was surprised that FIFA opted for 'Skelele'.

"My first reaction was that of surprise because I was surprised that they choose 'Skelele' out of the songs I submitted". When the song was initially released, it didn't generate much buzz from listeners and its placement on the FIFA soundtrack promises what might be a second lease of life.

After dropping three singles, it appears like Timz was gearing up to release a new project and he confirms my assumption.

"I will be dropping a new project in November called 'No Bad Boy, No Party' " Timz excitedly tells me.

"Some songs are returning for a new run," he says. " 'Skelele' and an international remix for 'Have Fun' will be on the project."

More Afrobeats artists are embracing pairing up with one producer to produce their songs and soundtrack their rise to fame. Badboy Timz is one of the artists with go-to producers namely Beats By Timmy and Shemzzy.

"When I want to get lost in the music and record songs for like a month Timmy and Shemmzy are my go-to producers. Timmy and I have produced fire together and he produced some of the songs on my upcoming EP."

Afrobeats is on an ascension and more artists are making a play for the international market through cross-over hits and international collaborations. I asked Timz's if he intends to have an international collaboration given that appearing on FIFA '23 was an international move.

"The EP is just me on all the songs except Olamide in 'Skelele' ". He tells me the EP will get a deluxe version in early 2023 which will have international collaborations from Jamaica, America, and Brazil."

BadBoy Timz is hyped about his upcoming project and his infectious energy rubs off on him. Before wrapping up the Interview, I asked him to give me an exclusive scoop on 'No Bad Boy, No Party' and he tells me about a particular track 'Igboro' which he promises will be a listener favorite.