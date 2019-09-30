﻿Nigerian music producer, Kiddominant has signed an exclusive music licensing deal with Sony Music West Africa.

The 27-year-old award-winning multi-platinum selling music producer has worked with superstars like Davido, Wizkid, Beyonce, Chris Brown, Wale, AKA, Rae Sremmurd, Mayorkun, Mr Eazi and Popcaan.

Since signing a music publishing deal with Sony/ATV in March of 2017, Kiddominant has grown and produced Davido’s global smash hit 'FALL,' AKA’s 'Fela In Versace' and 'Jika' - both certified to be double platinum and gold respectively.

In early 2019, a source confirmed that the Afrobeats producer has a production credit on Beyoncé's seventh studio album, B7 for a song titled, 'Nefertiti,' which features Rihanna.

Kiddominant operates on the mantra of uniting people with the powerful tool of music. This is what birthed his vision for his OneAfrica album, which he is already done putting finishing touches to.

While teasing fans and music supporters across social media platforms with the hashtag #OneAfrica, Kiddominant added that the project features eight global African acts.

Having been a part of Kiddominant’s development process, Sony Music West Africa have excitedly put their full weight behind the creative genius in his quest for greatness on international frontiers with the signing of this exclusive music licensing deal.

Speaking on the signing, General Manager, Sir Banko reiterated the label’s commitment to the deal saying we are holding no resources back.