RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Portable teases catchy cover of Asake's hit single 'Organise'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian street-hop artist Portable has released a clip for his cover of Asake's hit single 'Organise'.

Portable, Asake
Portable, Asake

Details: Portable has displayed his talent on a couple of songs since he broke into the mainstream with Olamide-assisted 'Zazzu Zeh'.

Recommended articles

In the latest show of his talent, the trouble-shooting artist who recently received a chieftaincy title in Ogun State shared clips of his cover of Asake's hit single 'Organise'.

'Azaman': Portable's cover sees him reference the recent public dispute between Carter Efe and Berri Tiga over the ownership of their hit single 'Machala'.

In the catchy cover, Portable talked about how some personalities set out to cheat artists in the name of helping them while employing street relatable lexicons.

Speaking from experience: Portable was involved in a public dispute with dancer, promoter, and media personality Poco Lee after the release of 'Zazzuh Zeh' remix where Poco Lee claimed the position of the lead artist.

The situation Portable found himself in then is similar to that of Berri Tiga who wrote and recorded 'Machala' which was promoted and financed by Carter Efe. The single has since become the subject matter of a bitter dispute between the two and it has split opinion, especially between artists and influencers.

Likely Copyright Issues: Portable's cover uses the beat and melody of Asake's 'Organise' which means it would likely be taken down from streaming platforms for copyright bridge should he upload it.

It's however possible that the song might be available on Audiomack where covers are commonly posted. Also, it might be available on popular music download platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Portable teases catchy cover of Asake's hit single 'Organise'

Portable teases catchy cover of Asake's hit single 'Organise'

Young Soul drops beautiful video for 'Summer Time'

Young Soul drops beautiful video for 'Summer Time'

Fans react as Asake teases new song 10 days after dropping debut album

Fans react as Asake teases new song 10 days after dropping debut album

BBNaija 7: Allysyn & Dotun have been evicted

BBNaija 7: Allysyn & Dotun have been evicted

Throwback: Remembering Kunle Afolayan's October 1

Throwback: Remembering Kunle Afolayan's October 1

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

'I dated him because he said he was separated' - Halima Abubakar opens up on relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman

'I dated him because he said he was separated' - Halima Abubakar opens up on relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Sooyah Bistro causes argument between BBNaija lovers?

Sooyah Bistro causes argument between BBNaija lovers?

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Asake

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Trippie Redd, Portable

American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration

AFRIMA 2022 NOMINEES

AFRIMA unveils Nominee List for 2022 edition [See Full Nominee List]

Mr May D, Davido, KDDO, Niniola, Mayorkun

Who did it first?: The battle over the importation of Amapiano