Portable pays homage to Mohbad in new single 'Alimi'

Street Pop sensation Portable has joined the list of artists who have paid tribute to Mohbad as his new single eulogizes the late artist.

In the song titled 'Alimi', Portable alluded to the struggles Mohbad endured while alive while also referencing the figures who have been accused of bullying the late singer.

Portable's new single echoes the call for justice for the late musician whose death has led to concerns over foul play.

The police have opened an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death with an autopsy recently completed.

On September 21, thousands of fans and several public figures gathered at Muri Okunola Park to pay their last respect to Mohbad at his Memorial.