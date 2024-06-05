Portable takes shots at Vector after mistaking the rapper's lyrics for a diss

On June 5, 2024, Portable who also goes by Zazzu took to his Instagram live to vent his anger at Vector who he claimed dissed him on a recent song through the line "Lion King no be Zazu,".

During the Instagram live session, Portable claimed to be a bigger star than Vector while also stating that the rapper needs a chorus from him to score a hit song.

Portable's anger at Vector is however misplaced as the "Zazu" the rapper was referring to is Zazu the bird in the 1994 Disney animation movie 'The Lion King' rather than Portable.

Portable's shots at Vector will hardly come as a surprise to the rapper and most observers who have already become familiar with Portable's news-making antics.

Earlier in the year, Street pop sensation was in the news after a very public back and forth with Nigerian socialite and cross-dresser Bobrisky whom he tackled for winning the Best Dress Woman at a movie premiere.

Portable was also recently in the news after being captured jumping a fence to evade arrest by the Nigerian Police over the unpaid balance of his G Wagon Brabus.