Poco Lee teases new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Zinoleesky

The dancer is set to extend his run of hits as he teases a new single featuring Afropop hitmaker Kizz Daniel and Street-pop sensation Zinoleesky.

On August 2, 2023, Poco Lee took to his Instagram page to tease his upcoming single in a video recording that featured Kizz Daniel who recently released his fifth album 'Maverick'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single titled 'Unleash' is set for release on August 11, 2023, and it's set to be his first release of the year.

The dancer and media personality enjoyed a good 2022 with the release of 'Obirin' featuring DJ Khalifa and the smash hit 'Otilo' featuring Hotkid.