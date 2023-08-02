ADVERTISEMENT
Poco Lee teases new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Zinoleesky

Adeayo Adebiyi

Dancer and media personality Poco Lee teases a new single featuring Kizz Daniel and Zinoleesky.

The dancer is set to extend his run of hits as he teases a new single featuring Afropop hitmaker Kizz Daniel and Street-pop sensation Zinoleesky.

On August 2, 2023, Poco Lee took to his Instagram page to tease his upcoming single in a video recording that featured Kizz Daniel who recently released his fifth album 'Maverick'.

The single titled 'Unleash' is set for release on August 11, 2023, and it's set to be his first release of the year.

The dancer and media personality enjoyed a good 2022 with the release of 'Obirin' featuring DJ Khalifa and the smash hit 'Otilo' featuring Hotkid.

In 2023, Poco Lee has been featured by alternative music star Cruel Santino and with his next single 'Unleash' he would be hoping to give listeners a hit record.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

