Davido, Pinnick settle out-of-court, Davido to perform at 'Warri Again' concert

News Agency Of Nigeria

The company sued Davido over a breach of contract to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’.

Pinnick and Davido [Vanguard News]

Justice Michael Obi of High Court Three, Effurun, on Thursday commended both parties for the amicable resolution to settle out of court.

I commend both parties for exploring an amicable resolution to settle out of court,” Obi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brownhill Investment Company is owned by Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The company had in October 2023 filed a suit, marked EHC/183/2023, before the court having the afrobeat singer, Davido, and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited, as joint defendants.

NAN recalls that the company had sued the defendants over a breach of contract to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’.

In the suit, the appellant prayed the court to award a sum of ₦2 billion as general damages against the defendants for failing to honour the contract of the concert. Pinnick’s company also prayed to the court for ₦150 million as legal and professional fees with an additional ₦30 million as the filling cost.

Responding to the court verdict, counsel to the defendants, Oladayo Ogungbe, told NAN after the court’s proceedings that both parties had been able to explore the out-of-court settlement.

“Davido is coming again to Warri on October 4 to perform – that forms part of the settlement.

“It’s fine. It is better than going through the rigours of litigations.

“Both parties consider the option of having the matter settled out of court, which in my opinion as a lawyer, is the best approach to any litigation.

“It is a win-win situation to both parties,” Ogungbe added.

NAN reports that the ‘Warri Again” concert is an annual event organised by Pinnick to celebrate entertainers from the Niger Delta region.

