Rapper and social media sensation, Picazo Rhap has quit Olamide's YBNL.

About a day ago, he posted a message on his Twitter page @PicazoRhap indicating his exit from the record label. He wrote, "Thanks for the surpport, platform, I appreciate u endlessly, I thank you deeply.

ALSO READ: 5 talking points as Olamide and Lyta part ways

"#YBNL has been a beautiful part of my journey and I hope you believe me when I say I’ll never take for granted the blessings you brought me. Baddo!!! #newchapter #PFM."

During his stint at the label, Picazo Rhap released, 'Macaroni,' and was also on the YBNL Mafia Family album released in December 2018.

You might remember that Picazo was one of several artists that rapper, Olamide Badoo signed to his label, YBNL Nation in 2018. While he had been making freestyle videos for a while before that, his freestyle to Chinko Ekun's 'Able God,' caught Olamide's attention.

The Nigerian music industry is malformed and dysfunctional. While the global sales in music are dwindling and label money is being cut by streaming, the Nigerian case is worse.

Monetizing music in Nigerian is a chore. Thus, artist-label relationship is anything but smooth. That's why artists come and go from most Nigerian labels. After the drama involving rapper Davolee and singer, Lyta, another artist has left Olamide's label, YBNL Nation.

The status of the other social media sensation, Yomi Blaize who was also signed in 2018 is unknown.