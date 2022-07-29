Artist: Phyno and Tekno
Phyno and Tekno join forces for new single
Song Title: Full Current
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 29, 2022
Producer: Yung Willis
Length: 3 minutes 28 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Penthauze
Details/Takeaway: Phyno and Tekno combines their talent to create a tune propelled by Phyno's Igbos flows and Tekno's catchy melody.
