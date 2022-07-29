RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Phyno and Tekno join forces for new single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Lojay and Sarz return with a beautiful remix for their hit song 'Monalisa' featuring Chris Brown.

Phyno & Tekno - Full Current
Phyno & Tekno - Full Current

Artist: Phyno and Tekno

Song Title: Full Current

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: July 29, 2022

Producer: Yung Willis

Song Art:

Phyno & Tekno - Full Current
Phyno & Tekno - Full Current

Length: 3 minutes 28 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Penthauze

Details/Takeaway: Phyno and Tekno combines their talent to create a tune propelled by Phyno's Igbos flows and Tekno's catchy melody.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

