Philkeyz relays his versatility on mid-tempo banger: 'Like I Do'

He’s made a high art of afropop-leaning percussion, working with stars as varied as Kizz Daniel and Yemi Alade, among many others who’ve benefited from his magic touch. Like many creatives however, Philkeyz remains in search of fuller ways to express his ideas, and on that note has released the video for “Like I Do,” a summery mid-tempo song which combines his production talents with his singing, a novelty the resultant record benefits from.

Over production which moves between the familiar afropop sound and an alternative leaning, audible in the undertones, it’s a well-realised song which also manages to stay playful.

Philkeyz - Like I do (Official Video)

