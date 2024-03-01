ADVERTISEMENT
Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life

Adeayo Adebiyi

Inside of Pheelz's long walk to fame.

In a recent interview with Moni Talks, Pheelz shared how he rose from understudying ID Cabasa to becoming an Afrobeats hitmaker.

When asked about the event that changed his career trajectory from producer to artist, Pheelz revealed that it was during the COVID period that he decided to give it a shot.

Pheelz further revealed that during the COVID period, he saw a tweet from Rema that changed his life.

"Rema tweeted 'the world is on pause for you to catch up' and I felt that that was a message to me personally," Pheelz revealed after publicly sharing the story for the first time.

Pheelz shared that the tweet provoked something in him and he told himself he couldn't afford to leave the world with all the talent he left behind.

"I kept telling myself I have to die empty," Pheelz said in the interview.

Since he started putting out music, Pheelz has soared to commercial status. His smash hit single 'Finesse' feat BNXN was one of the biggest songs of 2022. He collaborated with Davido on the smash hit 'Electricity' and his EP 'Pheelz Good' made was among Pulse Nigeria Top 10 EPs of 2023.

Recently, Pheelz collaborated with American R&B superstar Usher on the sensational single 'Ruin' which he wrote, produced, and featured on.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

