Phantom signs a global publishing deal with UK-based record label, BMG

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented Nigerian music producer Phantom has inked a publishing deal with UK-based record label, BMG Rights Management, a flagship of the German international music company.

The deal follows the impressive success Phantom born Ayobami Olaleye has recorded in the Nigerian music industry where he has produced some of the biggest hits in last couple of years.

BMG officially announced his signing via their social media pages. “Phantom, the incredibly talented producer behind one of Burna Boy’s biggest hits “Ye”, has signed a global publishing deal with BMG,” the announcement post reads.

Phantom is the man behind Burna Boy's career changing hit 'Ye', Camidoh's 'Sugarcane', Zlatan’s ‘Bolanle’, Tekno's 'Skeletun', and most recently Fireboy's 'Diana'.

Speaking on the new deal, Phantom said: “New season unlocked, more hits coming your speakers. Trust the process, getting the flowers I deserve and more, this year.”- Phantom

The deal is set to further promote Phantom's fast-growing career and open him to more opportunities.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
