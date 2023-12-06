ADVERTISEMENT
Rising Afro-fusion sensation Pawzz unveils music video for his 'Ogaranya'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian afro-fusion artist and songwriter Pawzz unveils music video for his 'Ogaranya'.

The infectious rhythms and irresistible beats of the song transform it into a certified party anthem, promising revelers an exhilarating journey into euphoria as they dance the night away.

The music video kicks off with Pawzz undergoing a stylish transformation, courtesy of his dedicated stylist, drawing the attention and admiration of female fans who eagerly surround the charismatic star.

As the visual narrative unfolds, it seamlessly transitions into a vibrant house party, featuring stunning and energetic models who add an extra layer of excitement to the already dynamic atmosphere.

Pawzz's 'Ogaranya' music video not only showcases his musical prowess but also serves as a visual spectacle that captures the essence of celebration and high-energy entertainment.

With Afrobeats reaching record commercial heights, more young artists are adding sonic diversity and excitement to the industry. Pawzz is set to stake a claim as one of the future stars that will define the Nigerian music industry.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

