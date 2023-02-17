Artist: Patoranking
International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'
Nigerian international superstar Patoranking has returned with his first single of 2023 titled 'Abobi'.
Song Title: Abobi
Genre: Dancehall, Afrobeats
Date of Release: February 17th, 2023
Producer: Kel P
Song Art:
Length: 3 minute 21 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: AMARI MUSIQ
Details/Takeaway: Celebrated Nigerian musician Patoranking speaks on the state of the nation and the plight of the common man in his new single 'Abobi'. He speaks to the conscience of listeners to do what's right and put an end to the killings and corruption.
