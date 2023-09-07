ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Patoranking features Kizz Daniel, Victony, Gyakie on 4th album 'World Best'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Dancehall fusion maestro Patoranking Fire has released his fourth album titled 'World Best'.

Patoranking drops his fourth album 'World Best'
Patoranking drops his fourth album 'World Best'

Recommended articles

Patoranking taps international icons like American hip hop legend Ludacris, Jamaica’s own Dancehall Icon don Beenie Man, and Kingston’s Music General Popcaan.

His homegrown sound is nurtured with more talented collaborators hailing from Africa - including hitmakers Kizz Daniel, Diamond Platnumz, as well as rising stars Victony, Gyakie, and British-Nigerian sensation Zion Foster.

From lush instrumentation to synthesized beats, the LP’s range of production holds a celebratory tone and is provided by an all-star cast of up-and-coming and well-known African producers. The list includes Phantom (Nigeria), Kel P (Nigeria), Killertunes (Nigeria), C-Tea (Ghana), Mix Master Garzy (Ghana) and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last year, Patoranking has been steadily releasing key cuts from World Best. The Young Willis produced 'Kolo Kolo' ft. Diamond Platnumz recently won Best East Meets West Collaboration at the East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA).

2023. 'Abobi' followed with its full-bodied melodies created by Nigeria’s Kel P, whose credits include multiple hits on Burna Boy’s African Giant 2019 landmark album.

Over the summer, Patoranking dropped 'Higher,' a spiritual vibration featuring cracking percussion sound and soft glowing synth chords, and unleashed the party starter 'Tonight' ft. Popcaan was produced by DJ Breezy (who is responsible for Patoranking’s 2014 hit 'My Woman, My Everything' ft. Wande Coal).

The swoon-worthy collaborations continue throughout 'World Best'. Ludacris finds common ground with Patoranking as they recall their humble beginnings before fame on 'Miracle Baby'.

On 'Gyal Like You' featuring Nigerian star Kizz Daniel, both icons are smitten over a breathtaking sight as their vocals ride over the feel-good beats by the young Nigerian producer Killertunes.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Women of the Year' ft. Zion Foster is a sultry ode to the ones they dedicate their hearts to. The words of admiration float over a mid-tempo Afrobeats groove by N2THEA.

With an earnest feeling fueling the melody in every word on 'Amazing Grace,' Patoranking and the self-crowned King of the Dancehall Beenie Man declare their vows and boast unconditional love to their prospective queens.

The song's shimmering guitar licks and an ensemble of wind instruments are courtesy of C-Tea, the Ghanaian producer/sound engineer who earned a Grammy win for Black Coffee’s 2022 album 'Subconsciously'.

Patoranking is head over heels and hypnotized on 'Control Me'' complemented by the vocals of the fast-rising Ghanaian songstress Gyakie and rhythms built by Mix Master Garzy.

The album’s standout track 'Babylon' features one of Nigeria’s latest musical exports Victony and is an alluring wonder into the unknown. The seductive sounds are crafted by Nigeria’s renowned Phantom.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Patoranking features Kizz Daniel, Victony, Gyakie on 4th album 'World Best'

Patoranking features Kizz Daniel, Victony, Gyakie on 4th album 'World Best'

THE JOKA.NG unveils 1st edition of games, musical festival, 'Games & Genres'

THE JOKA.NG unveils 1st edition of games, musical festival, 'Games & Genres'

Tekno delivers an album to seal his legacy in Afrobeats

Tekno delivers an album to seal his legacy in Afrobeats

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

Africa's mermaid tale is unveiled in 'Mami Wata' trailer

Africa's mermaid tale is unveiled in 'Mami Wata' trailer

You need to have a pity story to win 'BBNaija All Stars' - Tolanibaj

You need to have a pity story to win 'BBNaija All Stars' - Tolanibaj

Burna Boy among the artists selected for NBA 2K24 Soundtrack

Burna Boy among the artists selected for NBA 2K24 Soundtrack

Big Brother punishes Neo and Pere for whispering on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Big Brother punishes Neo and Pere for whispering on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I'm bigger than the Headies, I will win a Grammy - Portable

I'm bigger than the Headies, I will win a Grammy - Portable

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Headies 2023 full winners list

2023 Headies Award [Full Winners List]

Gdzilla

D'Prince's Jonzing World signs new artist Gdzilla

Black Sherif and Burna Boy

I wanted to go solo - Black Sherif explains why he featured only Burna Boy on his album

Ayra Star reacts calls out Headies over Best Female Artist award

Ayra Starr calls out the Headies for failing to award Best Female Artist on stage