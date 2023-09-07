Patoranking features Kizz Daniel, Victony, Gyakie on 4th album 'World Best'

Patoranking taps international icons like American hip hop legend Ludacris, Jamaica’s own Dancehall Icon don Beenie Man, and Kingston’s Music General Popcaan.

His homegrown sound is nurtured with more talented collaborators hailing from Africa - including hitmakers Kizz Daniel, Diamond Platnumz, as well as rising stars Victony, Gyakie, and British-Nigerian sensation Zion Foster.

From lush instrumentation to synthesized beats, the LP’s range of production holds a celebratory tone and is provided by an all-star cast of up-and-coming and well-known African producers. The list includes Phantom (Nigeria), Kel P (Nigeria), Killertunes (Nigeria), C-Tea (Ghana), Mix Master Garzy (Ghana) and many more.

Over the last year, Patoranking has been steadily releasing key cuts from World Best. The Young Willis produced 'Kolo Kolo' ft. Diamond Platnumz recently won Best East Meets West Collaboration at the East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA).

2023. 'Abobi' followed with its full-bodied melodies created by Nigeria’s Kel P, whose credits include multiple hits on Burna Boy’s African Giant 2019 landmark album.

Over the summer, Patoranking dropped 'Higher,' a spiritual vibration featuring cracking percussion sound and soft glowing synth chords, and unleashed the party starter 'Tonight' ft. Popcaan was produced by DJ Breezy (who is responsible for Patoranking’s 2014 hit 'My Woman, My Everything' ft. Wande Coal).

The swoon-worthy collaborations continue throughout 'World Best'. Ludacris finds common ground with Patoranking as they recall their humble beginnings before fame on 'Miracle Baby'.

On 'Gyal Like You' featuring Nigerian star Kizz Daniel, both icons are smitten over a breathtaking sight as their vocals ride over the feel-good beats by the young Nigerian producer Killertunes.

'Women of the Year' ft. Zion Foster is a sultry ode to the ones they dedicate their hearts to. The words of admiration float over a mid-tempo Afrobeats groove by N2THEA.

With an earnest feeling fueling the melody in every word on 'Amazing Grace,' Patoranking and the self-crowned King of the Dancehall Beenie Man declare their vows and boast unconditional love to their prospective queens.

The song's shimmering guitar licks and an ensemble of wind instruments are courtesy of C-Tea, the Ghanaian producer/sound engineer who earned a Grammy win for Black Coffee’s 2022 album 'Subconsciously'.

Patoranking is head over heels and hypnotized on 'Control Me'' complemented by the vocals of the fast-rising Ghanaian songstress Gyakie and rhythms built by Mix Master Garzy.