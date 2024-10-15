Ghana has shown me more love than Nigeria - Oxlade

In a recent interview, the singer clarified his posts on X where he said some "OGs" were boycotting and blackmailing him.

According to Oxlade, the posts were motivated by his dislike of "people trying to play god".

"I hate the mindset of people trying to play god...When they feel like they can determine your trajectory," the singer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained that some of the issues he faces with individuals in the music industry are sometimes caused by things unrelated to music.

"Sometimes, it's because they feel I see them outside and I don't greet them well," Oxlade explains in Pidgin English.

He further said that he doesn't want to duel on the issue or mention names to avoid spotlighting these persons.

On his recently released debut album 'Oxlade From Africa,' the singer featured Ghanaian hip-hop legend Sarkodie. When asked what motivated the collaboration, Oxlade mentioned that he gets more love from Ghana than he gets from Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oxlade's claims of getting more love from Abroad than at home follow echoes similar claims from artists like Rema who recently claimed to get more love in India.