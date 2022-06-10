Artist: Oxlade
Oxlade drops new single 'KU LO SA' for A Colors Show
Talented Afrobeats star Oxlade has premiered his new single 'KU LO SA' on A Colors Show. The single was released on streaming platforms on Friday 10th June, 2022.
Song Title: KU LO SA
Genre: Afrobeats, Afropop
Date of Release: June 10th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 27 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Troniq Music Limited under exclusive license to Epic Records France
Details/Takeaway: 'KU LO SA' is a Yoruba homonym for the English word 'Closer' and it's another soothing love song from the soft singing artist.
