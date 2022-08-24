Over 80,000 fans attend Kizz Daniel's Afroclassic concert in Cotonou

In the latest leg of his tour, the Afrobeats megastar thrilled over 80,000 energetic fans on Sunday in Cotonou, Benin Republic.
Following the successful events from the release of his widely-accepted song, 'Buga', his sold-out UK and US tours, and other sold-out tours in selected countries in Africa, Kizz Daniel continues to wow African audiences on his 2022 Afroclassic Tour.
The Plage De Fidrosse park in Benin Republic’s capital, Cotonou played host to the massively talented artist who didn’t stand on ceremony when he thrilled over 80,000 excited fans who, amid a lockdown and heavy traffic in the city, pulled out all the stops to listen to Kizz Daniel perform the biggest song on the continent.
Kizz thrilled the fans with a choice selection of some of his classic hits including 'Woju', 'Laye', 'Lie', 'Pour Me Water', 'Buga' and so many more.
Kizz Daniel is one of Africa's hottest artists of 2022 with his hit single 'Buga' enjoying an intercontinental success that has made it into the biggest African single of 2022.
