Over 80,000 fans attend Kizz Daniel's Afroclassic concert in Cotonou

The Plage De Fidrosse park in Benin Republic’s capital, Cotonou played host to the massively talented artist who didn’t stand on ceremony when he thrilled over 80,000 excited fans who, amid a lockdown and heavy traffic in the city, pulled out all the stops to listen to Kizz Daniel perform the biggest song on the continent.

Pulse Nigeria

Kizz thrilled the fans with a choice selection of some of his classic hits including 'Woju', 'Laye', 'Lie', 'Pour Me Water', 'Buga' and so many more.