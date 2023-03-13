Tems has failed to take home a win at the ongoing 95th edition of the Academy Awards.
Oscars 2023: Tems loses Best Original Song award to 'RRR'
The Nigerian international sensation made history earlier this year by becoming the first Nigerian artist to earn an Oscar nomination.
She was nominated for her contribution as a songwriter on 'Lift Me Up,' one of the songs on Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.
The Nigerian singer was nominated alongside 'Applause' from 'Tell It like a Woman' (Diane Warren), 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun Maverick' (Lady Gaga and BloodPop), 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski).
Tems lost the Oscar for Best Original Song to 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', which is composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.
While accepting his award, Keeravani sang a self-composed song in honour of Rajamouli, and the entire nation of India.
This is the song's third award. Earlier this year, Naatu Naatu won in the same category at the Golden Globes, Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association.
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the award winning song on the Oscars stage while Rihanna delivered a short, moving rendition of the Black Panther theme song.
