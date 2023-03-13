Oscars 2023: Tems loses Best Original Song award to 'RRR'

The nominees:"Applause" — Diane Warren ("Tell It Like a Woman")"Hold My Hand" — Lady Gaga and BloodPop ("Top Gun: Maverick")"Lift Me Up" — Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")"Naatu Naatu" — Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose ("RRR")"This Is a Life" — Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")Who will win: "Naatu Naatu" — Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyrics by Chandrabose ("RRR")One of the highlights of movie watching for us last year was seeing "Naatu Naatu" performed in "RRR." The song and the dance number is what should be championed by this category. It proves the prize shouldn't always go to a chart-topping song from a movie.Who should win: "Naatu Naatu" Who could surprise us: "Lift Me Up" — Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")Now, if the Academy voters are gong to play it safe, they will likely go with this song. It's great and delivers an emotionally touching end to "Wakanda Forever." (But it's no "Naatu Naatu.")

Business Insider USA