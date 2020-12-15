On December 14, 2020, Mr. Eazi who recently announced an initiative that would allow his fans to have equity in his music took to his Instagram stories.

While discussing his new initiative for emPawa Lotto, the Latin Grammy winner thanked his fans for his latest single, "Also, I want to thank my fans for my latest single, [Lento with J Balvin] which connects Africa to the world. I want to tell you, the music video is out in a bit.

"There's like so much that needs to be done in the African music space. As we speak, less than two percent of my digital revenue comes from Africa. That is ridiculous for a place where 90% of my fans are... That is preposterous, especially in this year where artists can't do shows. I've been thinking, we need to do something about the creative sector."

