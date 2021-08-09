Omawumi to release 5th album “Love, Deep, High Life” on International Youth Day (Pre-Order Now)

According to Omawumi, the LDHL Album presents amazing ten songs that feature top-rated Nigerian artists as Brymo, Waje, Phyno and Ric Hassani. The album speaks to topics as love, family, relationships, and societal entanglements.

Pulse Nigeria

“This album project is important to me and, I am very intentional about it because I'm making a conscious effort to keep in mind timeless lessons that reflect on the way we live that we do not take into account.

Pulse Nigeria

"These lessons cut across our relationships, politics, family, religion and more. The LDHL album highlights the beauty of life and why you should live to the fullest. Starting this August 12th, the album will be available on all digital platforms.” Omawumi said.

Pulse Nigeria

Omawumi first introduction to the music scene came after the Idols West Africa reality show in 2007. She has since made a career through making intersectional music that fuses pop with traditional folk elements in storytelling.

She is also one of the most prolific live performers in Africa and has performed over a dozen concerts across the African continent. Her previous albums include Wonder Woman, Lasso of Truth, Timeless and In Her Feelings.

Pulse Nigeria

LDHL Tracklist:

1 - Joy

2 – Billionaire (Go baby)

2 - My Darling ft Waje

4 - My Life Ft Phyno

5 - BS

6 - Sugar Baby

7 - Milk & Honey Ft BrymO

8 - Coast to Coast Ft Ric Hassani

9 - Fefe

10 - Mr Whiny