Omah Lay is one of the finest artists in Nigerian music whose music is pushing the creative boundaries of Afrobeats and taking the genre to global listeners. His hit single 'Soso' in which he shared his pain has become one of the biggest hits of 2023.
'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay
Nigerian superstar Omah Lay has revealed the story behind his hit single 'Soso'.
Recommended articles
'Soso' is one of the lead singles off Omah Lay's 'Boy Alone' debut album. The single captures the many struggles that come with fame as Omah Lay poured out his heart with a captivating melody that resonated with listeners.
In a recent interview with Steph TV, he talks about his mental state when making the hit single. While deconstructing the lyrics "Water no get enemy, until you fall for Osimiri." Omah Lsy explained that he meant water is friendly until one falls inside the ocean.
The famous "Water no get enemy" line from legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti has continued to be interpolated by different artists as a way to convey their thoughts.
Omah Lay further revealed that he was in a state of pain when he made 'Soso' and he had to turn to smoking as a way to cope.
'Soso' has enjoyed huge success in Nigeria as the single resonates with listeners who are drawn by the composition. Fans have come to appreciate the music more after getting to know the meaning behind it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng