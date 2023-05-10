'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

'Soso' is one of the lead singles off Omah Lay's 'Boy Alone' debut album. The single captures the many struggles that come with fame as Omah Lay poured out his heart with a captivating melody that resonated with listeners.

In a recent interview with Steph TV, he talks about his mental state when making the hit single. While deconstructing the lyrics "Water no get enemy, until you fall for Osimiri." Omah Lsy explained that he meant water is friendly until one falls inside the ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous "Water no get enemy" line from legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti has continued to be interpolated by different artists as a way to convey their thoughts.

Omah Lay further revealed that he was in a state of pain when he made 'Soso' and he had to turn to smoking as a way to cope.