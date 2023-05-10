The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Omah Lay has revealed the story behind his hit single 'Soso'.

Omah Lay
Omah Lay

Omah Lay is one of the finest artists in Nigerian music whose music is pushing the creative boundaries of Afrobeats and taking the genre to global listeners. His hit single 'Soso' in which he shared his pain has become one of the biggest hits of 2023.

Recommended articles

'Soso' is one of the lead singles off Omah Lay's 'Boy Alone' debut album. The single captures the many struggles that come with fame as Omah Lay poured out his heart with a captivating melody that resonated with listeners.

In a recent interview with Steph TV, he talks about his mental state when making the hit single. While deconstructing the lyrics "Water no get enemy, until you fall for Osimiri." Omah Lsy explained that he meant water is friendly until one falls inside the ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous "Water no get enemy" line from legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti has continued to be interpolated by different artists as a way to convey their thoughts.

Omah Lay further revealed that he was in a state of pain when he made 'Soso' and he had to turn to smoking as a way to cope.

'Soso' has enjoyed huge success in Nigeria as the single resonates with listeners who are drawn by the composition. Fans have come to appreciate the music more after getting to know the meaning behind it.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

Everything we know about Davido's upcoming Netflix docuseries

Everything we know about Davido's upcoming Netflix docuseries

Taaooma recounts sweet memories as Don Jazzy's Mavin clocks 11

Taaooma recounts sweet memories as Don Jazzy's Mavin clocks 11

Boy Spyce shares new single 'Relationship'

Boy Spyce shares new single 'Relationship'

'Skinny Girl in Transit' season 7 teases new baby, drama

'Skinny Girl in Transit' season 7 teases new baby, drama

Singer Omah Lay grew up around criminals

Singer Omah Lay grew up around criminals

Daniel Regha declares he will decline money from Davido if offered

Daniel Regha declares he will decline money from Davido if offered

Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Tiwa Savage performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Why Tiwa Savage's song at King Charles' coronation was right choice [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Rema

Rema enters Guinness Book of Records