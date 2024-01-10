ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omah Lay releases cinematic music video for hit single 'Holy Ghost'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Omah Lay follows up with captivating visuals for 'Holy Ghost' after chart-topping success.

Omah Lay releases cinematic music video for hit single 'Holy Ghost'
Omah Lay releases cinematic music video for hit single 'Holy Ghost'

Recommended articles

After rounding off 2023 on a high with his hit singles 'Soso' and 'Reason' finishing in the top 10 of Apple Music Nigeria and Spotify Nigeria's top songs, the hitmaker is hitting the ground running in 2024.

In the music video for 'Holy Ghost', Omah Lay takes viewers on a grandiose journey, quite literally ascending to new heights in a big-screen-worthy display.

Omah quite literally ascends to another level in this big screen-worthy visual. In heaven-sent fashion, a ritualistic procession of brides follows him up a mountain as a white horse gallops across a field until he’s encircling a bonfire in a moment of elation.

ADVERTISEMENT

These vignettes infuse the track with evocative energy, spirit, and significance. They stand out as his most inspiring and inimitable while also echoing the song's expansive scope, exuding a glorious sense of connection to something far beyond the individual.

'Holy Ghost' is one of Omah Lay's most inspirational and unparalleled creations yet. Since its release last month, the track has rapidly gained traction, amassing a staggering 71.8 million global streams.

The single reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100 in a display of Omah Lay's status as one of Nigeria's foremost hitmakers.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage's film 'Water and Garri' to debut on Prime Video in 2024

Tiwa Savage's film 'Water and Garri' to debut on Prime Video in 2024

Tobi Bakre, Ini-Abasi Jeffrey, Linda Leila Diatta make Berlinale Talents list

Tobi Bakre, Ini-Abasi Jeffrey, Linda Leila Diatta make Berlinale Talents list

Omah Lay releases cinematic music video for hit single 'Holy Ghost'

Omah Lay releases cinematic music video for hit single 'Holy Ghost'

Portable celebrates wife Ashabi Simple on her birthday

Portable celebrates wife Ashabi Simple on her birthday

Suspected Tupac killer Keffe D gets $750k bail

Suspected Tupac killer Keffe D gets $750k bail

Here's all you need to know about Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All Is Fair In Love'

Here's all you need to know about Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All Is Fair In Love'

Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold feature on soundtrack for new Hollywood movie

Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold feature on soundtrack for new Hollywood movie

This is why victims don't speak up - Seun Kuti on the TB Joshua controversy

This is why victims don't speak up - Seun Kuti on the TB Joshua controversy

Niyi Akinmolayan's documentary 'Rainmakers' will debut on Prime this March

Niyi Akinmolayan's documentary 'Rainmakers' will debut on Prime this March

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian music legend 2Baba hails Afrobeats' new Cats

2Baba hails 'New Cats', jokes about turning into an upcoming artist

Made Kuti and DJ Tgarbs shut down Lekki Phase 1!

Sailors Lounge Buzzing: Made Kuti steals the show at the Deck Vibes event!

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

Burna Boy, Tems make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans list

Burna Boy, Tems make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans list