Omah Lay releases cinematic music video for hit single 'Holy Ghost'

After rounding off 2023 on a high with his hit singles 'Soso' and 'Reason' finishing in the top 10 of Apple Music Nigeria and Spotify Nigeria's top songs, the hitmaker is hitting the ground running in 2024.

In the music video for 'Holy Ghost', Omah Lay takes viewers on a grandiose journey, quite literally ascending to new heights in a big-screen-worthy display.

Omah quite literally ascends to another level in this big screen-worthy visual. In heaven-sent fashion, a ritualistic procession of brides follows him up a mountain as a white horse gallops across a field until he’s encircling a bonfire in a moment of elation.

ADVERTISEMENT

These vignettes infuse the track with evocative energy, spirit, and significance. They stand out as his most inspiring and inimitable while also echoing the song's expansive scope, exuding a glorious sense of connection to something far beyond the individual.

'Holy Ghost' is one of Omah Lay's most inspirational and unparalleled creations yet. Since its release last month, the track has rapidly gained traction, amassing a staggering 71.8 million global streams.