Omah Lay puts the beauty of his 'woman' on display in new music video

Omah Lay is back with a groovy tune and enticing visuals.

One of his many distinguishing characteristics is his sparkling vocals. Omah Lay has released the third single from his upcoming debut album, 'Boy Alone.' Omah Lay recruits talented music producer, P Priime for 'Woman' after releasing 'Understand' and recruiting Justin Bieber for 'Attention.'

'Woman' features sultry sonic textures over a smoky production. Omah's captivating voice floats towards the unforgettable chorus as he fulfills his promise, "Everything I do is for my woman."

The accompanying video, shot in Lagos, Nigeria, depicts the global phenomenon in a luxury automobile surrounded by beautiful models. They go back to his apartment, where he sings to the camera from his couch. The clip cuts to a stark and simple performance vignette that captures his on-screen charisma.

