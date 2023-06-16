Omah Lay drops highly anticipated 'Boy Alone' deluxe
Nigerian superstar Omah Lay has finally released the deluxe version of his debut album 'Boy Alone'.
On June 15, 2023, Omah Lay released the highly anticipated deluxe of his debut album 'Boy Alone'. The deluxe version comes off the back of the release of 'Soso' remix featuring Ozuna which was his first release of 2023.
'Boy Alone' deluxe packs 6 new tracks which offer varying sounds from Afropop, Afrobeats, and a blend of Psychedelia, Hip Hop, and Pop.
The Deluxe features two guest appearances with UK rapper Aitch appearing on 'Imagine' and Latin-Pop superstar Ozuna appearing on 'Soso' remix.
With the release of the highly anticipated deluxe, Omah Lay would be aiming to further solidify the critical status of his debut album which made Pulse's Top 10 albums of 2022.
