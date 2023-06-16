ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omah Lay drops highly anticipated 'Boy Alone' deluxe

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Omah Lay has finally released the deluxe version of his debut album 'Boy Alone'.

Omah Lay drops highly anticipated 'Boy Alone' deluxe
Omah Lay drops highly anticipated 'Boy Alone' deluxe

Recommended articles

On June 15, 2023, Omah Lay released the highly anticipated deluxe of his debut album 'Boy Alone'. The deluxe version comes off the back of the release of 'Soso' remix featuring Ozuna which was his first release of 2023.

'Boy Alone' deluxe packs 6 new tracks which offer varying sounds from Afropop, Afrobeats, and a blend of Psychedelia, Hip Hop, and Pop.

The Deluxe features two guest appearances with UK rapper Aitch appearing on 'Imagine' and Latin-Pop superstar Ozuna appearing on 'Soso' remix.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the release of the highly anticipated deluxe, Omah Lay would be aiming to further solidify the critical status of his debut album which made Pulse's Top 10 albums of 2022.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omah Lay drops highly anticipated 'Boy Alone' deluxe

Omah Lay drops highly anticipated 'Boy Alone' deluxe

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Comedian Real Warri Pikin narrates previous suicidal attempt

Comedian Real Warri Pikin narrates previous suicidal attempt

Here are 12 stars repping Nollywood at 2023 Essence Film Festival

Here are 12 stars repping Nollywood at 2023 Essence Film Festival

Veteran Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu is dead

Davido describes Ronaldo as his very good friend

Davido describes Ronaldo as his very good friend

Nicki Minaj opted for surgery after getting body shamed by Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj opted for surgery after getting body shamed by Lil Wayne

Mercy Chinwo wins Best International Act in UK's Premier Gospel Awards

Mercy Chinwo wins Best International Act in UK's Premier Gospel Awards

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Burna Boy makes history as he performs in 2023 Champions League final

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music