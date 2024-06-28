ADVERTISEMENT
Olamide's surprise EP 'Ikigai' sets record for opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria

On June 27, 2024, Olamide released a surprise 7-track EP titled 'Ikigai,' a Japanese word that means "reason for being" or "life's purpose".

In an impressive feat, the EP has set the record for most opening day streams by a project on Spotify Nigeria in 2024.

According to Nigeria's music chart publication, 'Ikigai' garnered 1.86 million streams in its opening 24 hours thus leapfrogging Shallipopi's 'Shakespopi' which totaled 1.59 million streams.

The EP's impressive first-day numbers restate Olamide's status as the most streamed African rapper on Spotify. He also boasts of having the most streamed album by a Nigerian rapper on Spotify with his 2020 project 'Carpe Diem'.

On 'Ikigai,' Olamide features YBNL superstars Fireboy and Asake on track 3 'Uptown Disco'. He also teamed up with former YBNL associates Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh for track 7 titled 'Synchro System'.

The project becomes Olamide's 10th solo project and 15th total project which further stretches his discography as one of the biggest in Nigerian mainstream music since 1999.

With 'Ikigai,' Olamide records his biggest first-day numbers yet as it surpassed the 1.81 million posed by his 2023 album 'Unruly'. It also placed him 5th on the all-time list of opening day numbers on Spotify Nigeria behind Davido's 'Timeless' (4.91M)', Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' ( 2.93M), Asake's 'Work Of Art,' (2.27M), and Wizkid's 'S2' EP (2.08M).

Shortly after releasing 'Ikigai,' Olamide released the music video for the 'Metaverse' while also appearing on TikTok live with content creator Peller for a virtual listening event.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

