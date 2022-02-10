On February 9, 2022, Nigerian singer, Olamide jokingly threatened to release his artist, Fireboy's upcoming third studio album.
Olamide threatens to release Fireboy's new album
Fireboy reveals that his next single drops next month. He also revealed that that the album will
Recommended articles
In a tweet, he wrote that, "I’ve had fireboy 3rd album with me since October 2021 and I’m tired of listening to it alone.. if you have his number, kindly call him n let him know I’m gonna leak it if he no pick next single n let’s drop album."
Fireboy replied that, "Next single next month! third album before summer!"
Olamide then quoted with, "Okay now ... Oya now .. let’s goooo...."
Already, Fireboy has 'Peru' from the album. He has also revealed that the album will feature Asa.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng