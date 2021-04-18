RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olamide set to release new album just 8 months after 'Carpe Diem'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The album will be titled UY Scuti and it will be released on June 14, 2021.

Pulse Interview: The constant evolution of a legend. (Instagram/Olamide)

Pulse Nigeria

On April 18, 2021, legendary Nigerian artist and rapper, Olamide announced that he is set to release another album.

Recommended articles

The album will be titled UY Scuti and it will be released on June 14, 2021, just eight months after the release of Olamide's 10th solo studio album, Carpe Diem, which dropped on October 8, 2021.

In 2019, the YBNL boss didn't release any body of work. During a 2020 chat, he told Pulse Nigeria that he released 999 EP because he hadn't released anything in 2019, due to ongoing work with his star act, Fireboy.

'Carpe Diem' has since become a groundbreaking album which produced three hits; 'Loading' featuring Bad Boy Timz, 'Infinity' featuring Omah Lay and 'Triumphant' featuring Bella Shmurda.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)