Olamide set to release new album just 8 months after 'Carpe Diem'
The album will be titled UY Scuti and it will be released on June 14, 2021.
Pulse Nigeria
The album will be titled UY Scuti and it will be released on June 14, 2021, just eight months after the release of Olamide's 10th solo studio album, Carpe Diem, which dropped on October 8, 2021.
In 2019, the YBNL boss didn't release any body of work. During a 2020 chat, he told Pulse Nigeria that he released 999 EP because he hadn't released anything in 2019, due to ongoing work with his star act, Fireboy.
'Carpe Diem' has since become a groundbreaking album which produced three hits; 'Loading' featuring Bad Boy Timz, 'Infinity' featuring Omah Lay and 'Triumphant' featuring Bella Shmurda.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng