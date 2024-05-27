Olamide hints at a possible joint project with CKay

Olamide will reply to the post with "whenever you're ready broksi," in an expression of his willingness to partner up with CKay for a joint project.

CKay recently featured Olamide on the single 'Wahala' which is a follow-up to his 2-pack release 'Is It You?' and 'Mysterious Love'.

Released on April 19, 2024, 'Wahala' sees CKay deliver his trademark blend of emo-pop and Afrobeats which has since surpassed 4 million Spotify streams.

'Wahala' is the second collaboration between Olamide and CKay after the YBNL boss featured Ckay on 'Trumpet' off his 10th album 'Unruly' released in 2023.

The project will also see Olamide potentially break the hiatus he hinted following the release of his last album which he said might be his last.

Nigerian music is seeing a growth in collaborative projects with Afrobeats stars Ruger & BNXN recently releasing a joint project as well as Seyi Vibez's label Vibez INC releasing a compilation album.

