Odumodublvck continues impressive run with new single 'Not All That'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international star Odumodublvck returns with new single 'Not All That'.

The hitmaking rapper has continued his run of releases with a new single titled 'Not All That'.

On his latest release, Odumodublvck remains upbeat about success and status as a superstar whose music continues to shape the narrative of Nigerian and African hip hop. The award-winning rapper mocked his detractors by rolling out his achievements and the list of high-profile superstars such as Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, and British hip hop stars Skepta and Stormzy whose co-sign he has enjoyed on his way to the top.

The hip-hop track packs heavy kicks of Grime and Drill rap as Odumodublvck delivers chest signals his global ambitions.

Released on July 26, 2024, 'Not All That' continues Odumodublvck's electrifying run of release that has seen him feature on several records with the most recent being 'War Machine' off Rema's sophomore album 'HEIS' and 'Jabo' off Boj's new album '12 Summers'.

Odumodublvck has had a busy year with his tour of North America and Europe where he dazzled fans with a collection of his hit singles. In his London concert at Koko Camden, Skepta made a surprise guest performance in what captured his relationship with the British rap icon.

Since rocketing to success, Odumodublvck has become one of Nigeria's most exciting talents with chart-topping hits that have earned him millions of fans including Arsenal footballer Declan Rice after whom he named a hit song.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

