Odumodu Blvck's 'Declan Rice' is Spotify's 2nd global rap song of 2023

The award-winning rapper is set to close the year on a year as his international hit single Declan Rice has been ranked by Spotify as its second biggest global rap song of 2023

The single released in March 2023 is part of the lead singles for Odumodu's mixtape Eziokwu enjoyed huge commercial success as it reached NO. 1 position on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 and Spotify Nigeria Top 50

The single named after Arsenal FC and England mid-fielder Declan Rice peaked at NO. 8 on TurnTable Top 100 which is the only aggregate chart for Nigeria. It also won the Best Rap Single at the 2023 Headies Award

The song has garnered over 16 million Spotify streams while also receiving the endorsement of Declan Rice and Arsenal Football Club who had a version recorded for the unveiling of the club's most expensive signing.

Declan Rice was ranked second on Spotify's global to rap songs for 2023 on a list that also has Sprinter by British superstars Central C & Dave and J Hus' Who Told You featuring Drake