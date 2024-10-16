RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

odumodublvck, Burna Boy lose 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian stars failed to win at the 2024 BET Hip Hip Awards.

Burna Boy lost out to American hip-hop icon Miss Elliot while Odumodublvck was edged by British rapper Ghetts.

Multi-Grammy award-winning star Kendrick Lamar swoop most of the awards with 7 wins including Best Song, Best Artist, Best Music Video, Best Music Video, Best Collaboration, Best Video Director, Best Lyricist, and Impact Track of the Year.

5 of Kendrick Lamar's wins are courtesy of his smash hit diss record 'Not Like Us'.

See the full winners list below.

  • Hip-hop artist of the year

Kendrick Lamar

  • Song of the Year

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

  • Hip-hop album of the year

Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

  • Best hip-hop video

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

  • Best breakthrough hip-hop artist
Sexyy Red

  • Best Collaboration

“Like That” - Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

  • Best duo or group

Future & Metro Boomin

  • Best live performer

Missy Elliott

  • Lyricist of the year

Kendrick Lamar

  • Video director of the year
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

  • Producer of the year

The Alchemist

  • DJ of the year

The Alchemist

  • Best hip-hop platform

Club Shay Shay

  • Hustler of the year

50 Cent

  • Sweet 16: best-featured verse
Kendrick Lamar - “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)

  • Impact track

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

  • Best international flow

Ghetts (UK)

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

