odumodublvck, Burna Boy lose 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Burna Boy lost out to American hip-hop icon Miss Elliot while Odumodublvck was edged by British rapper Ghetts.
Multi-Grammy award-winning star Kendrick Lamar swoop most of the awards with 7 wins including Best Song, Best Artist, Best Music Video, Best Music Video, Best Collaboration, Best Video Director, Best Lyricist, and Impact Track of the Year.
5 of Kendrick Lamar's wins are courtesy of his smash hit diss record 'Not Like Us'.
See the full winners list below.
- Hip-hop artist of the year
Kendrick Lamar
- Song of the Year
“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar
- Hip-hop album of the year
Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj
- Best hip-hop video
“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar
- Best breakthrough hip-hop artist
Sexyy Red
- Best Collaboration
“Like That” - Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
- Best duo or group
Future & Metro Boomin
- Best live performer
Missy Elliott
- Lyricist of the year
Kendrick Lamar
- Video director of the year
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Producer of the year
The Alchemist
- DJ of the year
The Alchemist
- Best hip-hop platform
Club Shay Shay
- Hustler of the year
50 Cent
- Sweet 16: best-featured verse
Kendrick Lamar - “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
- Impact track
“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar
- Best international flow
Ghetts (UK)