Odumodublvck, Burna Boy get nominations for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Odumodublvck are flying the country's flag at the 2024 BET Hip Hip awards.

The hitmaker is the only Nigerian artist to get a nomination at the 2024 BET Hip Hop awards with a nod in the Best International Flow category.

Odumodublvck will be competing with rappers from France, Brazil, UK, and South Africa for a chance to become the first Nigerian rapper go win a BET Hip Hop award.

Burna Boy also earned a nomination for Best Live Performance in a category that has hip hop heavy stars Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, and Missy Elliott.

See the full nominations list below.

  • 21 Savage
  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Future
  • GloRilla
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • “Agora Hills,” Doja Cat
  • “Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
  • “Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
  • “FTCU,” Nicki Minaj
  • “Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red
  • “Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
  • “Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
  • “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
  • American Dream, 21 Savage
  • Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla
  • For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake
  • In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red
  • Megan, Megan Thee Stallion
  • One of Wun, Gunna
  • Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
  • Utopia, Travis Scott
  • We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin
  • “8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake
  • “Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
  • “Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
  • “Big Mama,” Latto
  • “Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion
  • “Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
  • “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “Type Shit,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
  • 41
  • 310babii
  • Bossman Dlow
  • Cash Cobain
  • Lady London
  • Sexyy Red
  • Skilla Baby
  • Tommy Richman
  • “At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
  • “Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
  • “Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
  • “Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
  • “First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole
  • “Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
  • “Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
  • “Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
  • ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
  • 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
  • 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
  • Common & Pete Rock
  • Earthgang
  • Flyana Boss
  • Future & Metro Boomin
  • Rick Ross & Meek Mill
  • Burna Boy
  • Busta Rhymes
  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • GloRilla
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Missy Elliott
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Travis Scott
  • 21 Savage
  • Cardi B
  • Common
  • Drake
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Wayne
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • 20k Visuals
  • A$AP Rocky
  • Cactus Jack
  • Cole Bennett
  • Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
  • Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
  • Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
  • Offset
  • Atl Jacob
  • Cash Cobain
  • Hit-Boy
  • Hitmaka
  • Metro Boomin
  • Pete Rock
  • Q-Tip
  • The Alchemist
  • Big Von
  • DJ D-Nice
  • DJ Drama
  • DJ Khaled
  • Kaytranada
  • Metro Boomin
  • Mustard
  • The Alchemist
  • Bootleg Kev
  • Club Shay Shay
  • Complex
  • Drink Champs
  • Million Dollaz Worth of Game
  • On the Radar
  • The Breakfast Club
  • The Joe Budden Podcast
  • The Shade Room
  • XXL
  • 50 Cent
  • A$AP Rocky
  • Cam’ron & Ma$e
  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Fat Joe
  • GloRilla
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • 21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
  • A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
  • Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
  • Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
  • J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)
  • Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
  • Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
  • Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)
  • “Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • “Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock
  • “Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow
  • “Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion
  • “Humble Me,” Killer Mike
  • “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “Precision,” Big Sean
  • “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
  • SDM, France
  • Leys Mc, France
  • Racionais Mcs, Brazil
  • Budah, Brazil
  • Ghetts, UK
  • Bashy, UK
  • Stefflon Don, UK
  • Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa
  • Blxckie, South Africa
  • Odumodublvck, Nigeria
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

