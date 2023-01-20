Artist: Nonso Amadi
Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'
Nigerian international singing sensation Nonso Amadi has relesed a new single title 'Ease Up'. The single which is his first release of 2023 was produced by Nonso Amadi, Gordon Harper, and TJ Whitelaw.
Song Title: Ease Up
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: January 20, 2022
Producers: Nonso Amadi, Gordon Harper, TJ Whitelaw
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 34 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Sony Music Canada
Details/Takeaway: Nonso Amadi returns with a new Afro-pop single on which he showcases his smooth vocals and impressive penmanship.
