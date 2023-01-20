ADVERTISEMENT
Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international singing sensation Nonso Amadi has relesed a new single title 'Ease Up'. The single which is his first release of 2023 was produced by Nonso Amadi, Gordon Harper, and TJ Whitelaw.

Artist: Nonso Amadi

Song Title: Ease Up

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: January 20, 2022

Producers: Nonso Amadi, Gordon Harper, TJ Whitelaw

Song Art:

Nonso Amadi - 'Ease Up' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 34 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Sony Music Canada

Details/Takeaway: Nonso Amadi returns with a new Afro-pop single on which he showcases his smooth vocals and impressive penmanship.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
